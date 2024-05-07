IID alerts community to keep Mylar balloons secure

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A local power company hopes to prevent power outages with some upcoming celebrations in Imperial Valley that could be caused by Mylar balloons.

The Imperial Irrigation District (IID) urges the community to keep balloons made of Mylar tied down, especially during Mother's Day and school graduations.

IID said there have been 55 power outages since 2022 affecting more than 20,000 customers.

"And what that does if that causes the power out and we the iid have to scramble to figure it out what happened where was it how long it will take to fix etc.," said Robert Schettler, IID Public Information Officer.

To reduce the risk of flying balloons, attach a weight or a clip to them and deflate and dispose of them properly after your celebration.