Arizona schools to supply Narcan to combat the Fentanyl crisis

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Horne has announced an initiative to supply Narcan, an anti-overdose drug, to schools across Arizona.

In a press release, the announcement comes as there are a number of incidents related to "Fentanyl deaths and overdoses among Arizona school-aged children."

"Sadly, overdoses are a reality for school-aged children throughout Arizona. Fentanyl can kill students within minutes of an overdose. It is vitally important that all schools have Narcan available to help save student lives if it should happen on campus." Tom Horne, Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction

In addition to the intiative, Horne announced the creation of a statewide task force to address the crisis as well as endorse "an effort to get free anti-drug awareness materials into all Arizona schools."

"There has never been a greater need to prepare the next generation with the knowledge and tools necessary to combat the opioid epidemic. With more than 50% of U.S. fentanyl being trafficked directly through our state, we are ground zero. It’s time to bring solutions as big as the problem to the table." Dr. Holly Geyer, Addiction Medicine Specialist at Mayo Clinic Scottsdale

The press release says the task force is called The School Training Overdose Preparedness and Intelligence Task Force (STOPIT), and it is said to incude representatives from schools, health care, law enforcement and other interested stakeholders.

"With the establishment of the STOPIT task force, we will work to get Narcan into schools and assist with training for its use," Horne explained.

Courtesy: Arizona Education Department

The press release says Mayo Clinic and Terros Health are "among the first organizations to lend their support" to the task force.

"This taskforce has assembled a wide array of proven thought leaders whose collective expertise can and will change the landscape of our state’s opioid overdose trends," Geyer expressed.

"Terros Health is honored to join the STOPIT task force. Too many young people are being impacted by the harmful effects of fentanyl. Our team has been on the front lines, educating thousands of Arizonians on when and how to use Narcan and we have seen it save lives. We look forward to working collaboratively to make this life-saving tool available in every school and community." Dr. Karen Hoffman Tepper, President and CEO of Terros Health

In addition, Horne has announced his support of the Sold Out Youth Foundation, a non-profit that provides the following materials:

Interactive online materials warning of the dangers of illegal drugs.

Proven Accredited Fentanyl Education Curriculum and online platform.

Promoting health and wellness and fitness education.

"Sold Out is committed to partnering with K-12 public schools attacking our countries current youth drug, alcohol, and mental health crisis. The SOYF Program is saving lives by equipping school staff, parents and students with a comprehensive program that includes a PLA Accredited Fentanyl Education Platform. The emphasis is on education and awareness for parents and students to understand the grave dangers that this deadly poison poses, and in turn saving lives." Roman Gabriel III, President of Sold Out Youth Foundation

The press release also says, "Among all age groups, Arizona recorded more than 1,800 opioid-related deaths and more than 4,000 overdoses in 2023."