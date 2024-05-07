Skip to Content
Gusty winds return and warmer temperatures later this week

today at 6:48 PM
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Highs return to the 90s today and will be sticking around all week.

As a lower pressure system moves toward our north gustier winds will return today through Wednesday.

Stronger winds take over this evening across the area as stronger winds will favor Imperial County.  

By Wednesday morning, winder conditions will then switch and impact Yuma County with highest gusts of 35 MPH and blowing dust being possible.

By the weekend and into the beginning of next week, afternoon highs are expected to climb to around 100 degrees across the Desert Southwest. 

Melissa Zaremba

