State approves recreational marijuana license For Yuma’s only dispensary

Arizona News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA) - The Arizona Department of Health Services approved a recreational sale of marijuana license for Jameston Center Dispensary in Yuma County Friday.

But don't expect to make recreational purchases just yet. Although approved, Jamestown Center is still awaiting the license needed per employee to begin the sale recreationally.

One management member with the dispensary told News 11 that the packaging and production of recreational sales will also take some time because they will differ from what medicinal products look like.

Jamestown Center along with 79 other medical marijuana dispensaries in Arizona applied for the recreational license following the voter-approved Proposition 207. Six of those applications are still under review.

With the passing of the voter-approved initiative, anyone older than 21 years of age can possess, use, and cultivate marijuana.

It also imposes a 16-percent excise tax on marijuana sales to fund public programs, authorizes state and local regulation of marijuana licenses, and expunge anyone convicted of marijuana offenses.

RELATED LINK: Arizonans vote yes on Prop 207, making recreational marijuana legal in the state.

RELATED LINK: SPECIAL REPORT: ‘Pot Projection’ – a look into weed’s recreational future