SPECIAL REPORT: ‘Pot Projection’ – a look into weed’s recreational future

CBS 13's April Hettinger examines what legal recreational marijuana could mean for you and your community

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - On November 3, Prop 207 passed by a large 60-40 margin of victory allowing adults over the age of 21 to smoke marijuana in Arizona.

But it’s all still so new.

In a 13 On Your Side special report, April Hettinger looks into the future of marijuana in Arizona with ‘Pot Projection.’

Dispensaries, officials and consumers are still learning the ropes of adult-use marijuana in Arizona now that it is legal recreationally.

Mike Robinette, director of southern Arizona National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws (NORML) says it's still too early in the game to buy cannabis legally.

"You cannot cross the state line with cannabis even if you’re crossing a state line from a legal state to a legal state," Robinette explained.

At this point, there are no recreational dispensaries in Arizona which could direct Arizonans over to California to buy it.

But while driving back across states, you may be stopped at a U.S. Border Patrol checkpoint.

Since marijuana is federally illegal, no matter the amount, Border Patrol agents will still seize the drug and arrest you, even if you purchased it legally.

Which then leads to where can you buy it without getting yourself in trouble?

"Legally, you can’t," Robinette stated.

Local police will be reasonable with this new measure. As long as you are following the legal guidelines, you won’t be cited.

Sgt. Lori Franklin, public information officer with the Yuma Police Department (YPD) says it's legal, but there are some rules.

"Anybody over the age of 21, it is legal for them to smoke marijuana but not in a public type situation. You can’t walk down the street and smoke marijuana," Sgt. Franklin said. "You can’t be like out in the mall or something like that. You got to be in the privacy of your own home."

The Arizona Department of Health Services (AZDHS) is calling it a marijuana establishment license. The first application round will be open from January 19 through March 9.

'Pot Projection' airs Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. MST/5 p.m. PST on 13 On Your Side. Join April Hettinger to find out when you can expect recreational dispensaries in our area.