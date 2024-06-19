Locals react to Biden immigration changes

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- With President Biden using his authority to help DACA and US spouses, many locals have mixed emotions about the decision.

According to the bi-partisan non-profit FWD.us some 90,000 undocumented spouses are DACA recipients and 245,000 are dreamers.

Arizona State Representative Mariana Sandoval is in favor of the new developments Saying the president is showing compassion for people trying to gain U.S. citizenship.

“I mean it’s long and complicated and costly to try to keep families together and so this is a relief to many families that are currently living in the US and these situations,” said Rep. Sandoval.

United States Congressmen Dr. Raul Ruiz also showed support for the president’s recent announcement.

“Today’s executive action by President Biden is good news it’s going to bring relief and protections for immigrants, noncitizens, spouses, and children of United States citizens," said Dr. Ruiz.

One local citizens agrees with both Representatives Sandavol and Dr. Ruiz.

“It’s good its more opportunity for the people that are having difficulties with their citizenship status," said Yuma local, Bery Wilkinson.

However, others feel this decision was not the right one.

Arizona State Representative Tim Dunn says he does not agree and is skeptical about the president’s decision.

“I think this is President Biden’s continued pathway to try to get more and more asylum seekers the thought that they can come here illegally and down the road your going to have a pathway to legalization and to citizenship," said Rep. Dunn.

FWD.us says that in Arizona alone, there are more than 15,000 undocumented spouses married to US citizens who could be eligible for this new program.