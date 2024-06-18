Local lawmakers react to President Biden’s immigration actions

UPDATE (1:10 PM): Arizona Senator Mark Kelly and Arizona Representative Raul Grijalva issued respective statements on President Biden's proposal to "help undocumented immigrants with longstanding ties to the United States remain with their spouses and families:"

"Decades of federal inaction on meaningful immigration reform have upended the lives of American families where one or more members, like a parent or spouse, are undocumented immigrants. These families deserve to be together without the fear that they can be separated at any moment. As we continue working towards immigration reform that secures our southern border and keeps families together, this proposal will protect thousands of families in Arizona with deep roots in our communities. I’m glad today's announcement also recognizes the value and talent of Dreamers—who are as American as my own two daughters—by allowing them to access employment visas so they can more fully participate in our economy. This will help make their future, and the future of our country, brighter." Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.)

"This compassionate decision recognizes the invaluable contributions these individuals make to our communities and upholds the fundamental principle of keeping families together. By providing a pathway for undocumented spouses to work legally, we are investing in our nation's economic wellbeing while simultaneously giving them and their families the dignity and respect they deserve. It will also provide peace of mind to thousands of college-educated Dreamers who have only ever called this country home by removing barriers and making it easier for them to obtain work visas. While these are significant steps forward in our ongoing efforts to create a more inclusive and humane immigration system, I urge President Biden to go further and undo the restrictive immigration measures recently instituted, and open additional legal pathways for migrants to contribute fully to the prosperity of our nation." Rep. Raul Grijalva (D-Ariz.)

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - President Joe Biden is announcing an executive action shielding some undocumented spouses of U.S. citizens from deportation.

According to sources, the spouses are said to also be allowed to work legally while they seek citizenship.

On Monday, groups, such as America's Voice, discussed and stressed the importance of keeping families together as well as seeing the Biden Administration adjust the current laws tied to marriage and U.S. citizenship.

13 On Your Side's Eduardo Morales will have local lawmakers reacting to Biden's announcement later this evening. However, to watch the livestream of the announcement, see attached video.