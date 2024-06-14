Skip to Content
Shooting victim’s family raises money

today at 3:12 PM
Published 3:17 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The family of the young man who was shot and killed in Yuma Monday afternoon are raising money for funeral expenses.

19-year-old Raymond Ruiz died in an alleged accidental shooting earlier this week.

June 14 at around 9 p.m., the family will be selling food outside of "Fat Harveys" and the Kress Ultra Lounge in Downtown Yuma. 

They will be selling plates with chicken, potatoes, rice, chilies and a drink.

Raymond’s sister described him as having “a unique way of touching the lives of everyone he met, leaving a legacy of friendship and love that will endure forever.”

If you would like a link to the go fund me, click here.

Eduardo Morales

Eduardo Morales joined KYMA as a reporter in September 2023. If you have any story ideas or tips, email him at eduardo.morales@kecytv.com.

