One teen dead in shooting, two men arrested

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department (YPD) have arrested two men following the accidental shooting of a 19-year-old man.

In a press release, the shooting happened at 3:07 p.m. Monday in the area of South 3rd Avenue and East 20th Street after YPD received reports of an accidental shooting in the area.

YPD says they spoke to a 23-year-old man, who said he was cleaning his rifle when it went off, killing the 19-year-old man, identified as Raymond Ruiz.

However, YPD says during the investigation, they found out another 19-year-old man "was the one who recklessly handled the rifle" that killed Ruiz, leading the suspect to flee the scene.

The 19-year-old suspect later turned himself in at around 7:30 p.m. Monday and YPD says they took him into custody "without incident." The 19-year-old suspect was then booked for second-degree murder and disorderly conduct with a weapon.

Following the 19-year-old suspect's arrest, YPD says they arrested and booked the 23-year-old man for hindering prosecution and false reporting.

Next of kin notifications have been made after Ruiz had been identified, YPD says.