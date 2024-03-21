Skip to Content
News

Global electronic waste has grown to record levels

By ,
Updated
today at 8:21 AM
Published 8:19 AM

(KYMA, KECY / CNN) - Global electronic waste has grown to record levels and it's expanding five times faster than rates of recycling.

According to a new united nations report, in 2022 the world generated 62 million metric tons of electronic waste, also known as “e-waste.”

That's an 82 percent increase since 2010 and enough to fill more than one and a half million 40-ton trucks.

If placed bumper-to-bumper they would form a line long enough to wrap around the earth.

E-waste includes anything with a plug or a battery which includes everything from old cellphones to discarded e-cigarettes to broken kitchen appliances.

Much of it can contain toxic and dangerous substances like mercury and lead.

Landfills are overflowing with it, increasing pollution as well as harm to the environment, and human health.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Samantha Byrd

Samantha Byrd joined the KYMA team in February 2022 and is the morning anchor/producer for News 11 and Fox 9.

You can reach out to her with story ideas at sammy.byrd@kecytv.com

CNN Newsource

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content