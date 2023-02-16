Skip to Content
Kids at Hope hosting benefit concert this Saturday

Kids at Hope

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - This Saturday, Kids at Hope, is hosting a benefit concert featuring Sawyer Brown and Yuma’s own Gwynn Sisters, to raise money to support children across Yuma county.

The Kids at Hope philosophy is all children are capable of success, no exceptions!

Kids at Hope inspires, empowers, and transforms schools, organizations serving youth, and entire communities to create an environment and culture where all children experience success.

Gates will open at 5 p.m. at the Colorado State Historic Park, with the show kicking off at 6.

Tickets are available online or at Visit Yuma for $35 for individuals or $100 family (up to 5).

