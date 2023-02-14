Skip to Content
today at 12:05 PM
Published 11:59 AM

Yuma dancer performs in Super Bowl halftime show

Jaky Raygoza

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma native, Jaky Raygoza, got the opportunity to dance in Rihanna's Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday.

The 21-year-old said she has been dancing for as long as she can remember, with most of her training being self-taught.

She was also on the Ronald Reagan dance team in elementary school, and the Cibola High School performing dance team in 2017 and 2018.

The Super Bowl was her first major dance gig with millions of viewers watching across America.

She is currently a dance major at Arizona State University.

Samantha Byrd

Samantha Byrd joined the KYMA team as a reporter in February 2022.

You can reach to her with story ideas at sammy.byrd@kecytv.com

