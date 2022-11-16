VA provides healthcare to local veterans in mobile units at the American Legion Post 19

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma VA Clinic has been closed since Friday, affecting over 4,200 of our local veterans.

This due to the government is having issues with lease negotiations with the location.

The American Legion Post 19 on Virginia Drive is hosting two mobile care units in their parking lot, providing temporary healthcare while the clinic is closed.

A statement from the VA to KYMA said they have been “granted an extension while leasing contract negotiations continue.”

Veterans say they are not only concerned for their health care, but for how they can afford it if the clinic isn’t re-opened, or fully functional.

Yuma VA has not set a date for when the clinic could re-open.

If you are a Veteran or a caregiver in Yuma, then dial (520) 792-1450 for basic healthcare needs.