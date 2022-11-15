Skip to Content
News
By
Published 4:23 PM

Local doctor no longer facing charges

Yuma County Sheriff's Office

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A local doctor accused of pointing a gun at three teens is no longer facing charges.

56-year-old Mitch Freeman is also no longer in custody.

Today he was in court to learn if formal charges were filed against him but they were not.

This all stems from an incident last Friday, November 11, where Yuma County deputies say they responded to a report of a trespass on private property near the Ocotillo neighborhood in the Foothills.

Yuma County Sheriff's Office says the teens were jogging in the area when they entered onto an open field surrounded by a barbed wire fence without knowing they were on private property.

When they found out, they left.

Still, deputies say a neighbor told Freeman about the teens and Freeman went off looking for them.

He found them about a half a mile away from his property.

That's when deputies say Freeman pulled up next to them and exited the vehicle pointing a gun at them.

Deputies booked Freeman at the Yuma County Detention Center on three counts of disorderly conduct and three counts of aggravated assault.

But again, today in court, no formal charges were filed.

There is still a chance those could come later from the state.

Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

Samantha Byrd

Samantha Byrd joined the KYMA team as a reporter in February 2022.

You can reach to her with story ideas at sammy.byrd@kecytv.com

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content