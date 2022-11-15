Local doctor no longer facing charges

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A local doctor accused of pointing a gun at three teens is no longer facing charges.

56-year-old Mitch Freeman is also no longer in custody.

Today he was in court to learn if formal charges were filed against him but they were not.

This all stems from an incident last Friday, November 11, where Yuma County deputies say they responded to a report of a trespass on private property near the Ocotillo neighborhood in the Foothills.

Yuma County Sheriff's Office says the teens were jogging in the area when they entered onto an open field surrounded by a barbed wire fence without knowing they were on private property.

When they found out, they left.

Still, deputies say a neighbor told Freeman about the teens and Freeman went off looking for them.

He found them about a half a mile away from his property.

That's when deputies say Freeman pulled up next to them and exited the vehicle pointing a gun at them.

Deputies booked Freeman at the Yuma County Detention Center on three counts of disorderly conduct and three counts of aggravated assault.

But again, today in court, no formal charges were filed.

There is still a chance those could come later from the state.