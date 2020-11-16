Yuma Police Department’s ‘Most Wanted’

News

YPD's top suspects for November 16, 2020

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Police Department (YPD) has released its weekly list of the most wanted suspects in the community.

YPD urges you to call local law enforcement if you have any information on the suspects listed below.

Do not attempt to apprehend them yourself. Instead, call 9-1-1, 78-CRIME, or (928) 782-7463.

Jovannie Ismael Alcantar

Hispanic Male, 21

Height 5’8

Weight 168 lbs

Brown hair, brown eyes

Wanted for : His probation violation is for the original conviction of the following: Count Three, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a class six (undesignated) felony.

Francisco Ortiz Avila

Hispanic Male, 25

Height 5’8

Weight 154 lbs

Brown hair, Brown eyes

Tattoos: TAT RF ARM Molecular Structure.

Wanted for: His probation violation is for the original conviction of the following: Count Two, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a class six felony.

Anthony Trujillo

Hispanic Male, 30

Height 5’9

Weight 168 lbs

Black hair, Brown eyes

Tattoos: TAT RF ARM “Sylvia”, TAT UL ARM “Day of the Dead Skull”.

Wanted for: His probation violation is for the original conviction of the following: Count One, Endangerment, a class six (undesignated) felony.

Tracy Saunders