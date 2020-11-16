Yuma Police Department’s ‘Most Wanted’
YPD's top suspects for November 16, 2020
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Police Department (YPD) has released its weekly list of the most wanted suspects in the community.
YPD urges you to call local law enforcement if you have any information on the suspects listed below.
Do not attempt to apprehend them yourself. Instead, call 9-1-1, 78-CRIME, or (928) 782-7463.
Jovannie Ismael Alcantar
- Hispanic Male, 21
- Height 5’8
- Weight 168 lbs
- Brown hair, brown eyes
- Wanted for : His probation violation is for the original conviction of the following: Count Three, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a class six (undesignated) felony.
Francisco Ortiz Avila
- Hispanic Male, 25
- Height 5’8
- Weight 154 lbs
- Brown hair, Brown eyes
- Tattoos: TAT RF ARM Molecular Structure.
- Wanted for: His probation violation is for the original conviction of the following: Count Two, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a class six felony.
Anthony Trujillo
- Hispanic Male, 30
- Height 5’9
- Weight 168 lbs
- Black hair, Brown eyes
- Tattoos: TAT RF ARM “Sylvia”, TAT UL ARM “Day of the Dead Skull”.
- Wanted for: His probation violation is for the original conviction of the following: Count One, Endangerment, a class six (undesignated) felony.
Tracy Saunders
- White Female, 54
- Height 5’5
- Weight 100 lbs
- Brown hair, Brown eyes
- Wanted for: Her probation violation is for the original conviction of the following: Count Two, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a class six (undesignated) felony.
Comments