ICE to deport migrant women who claimed abuse

Women claim gynecologist performed unnecessary hysterectomies

HOUSTON, Tex. (KYMA, KECY) - Attorneys say the Trump administration is deporting several woman who claim a gynecologist at a Georgia immigration detention center abused and mistreated them.

The womens' lawyers say U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has already forced six to leave the country. Attorneys say at least seven other women at the Irwin County Detention Center in Ocilla, Georgia also face deportation.

All of those scheduled for deportation are among the detained migrants who made complaints against Dr. Mahendra Amin. Dr. Amin is accused of operating on women without their consent, and performing medically unnecessary surgeries, including a number of hysterectomies.

The doctor's attorney denies the claims. Scott Grubman calls Amin a “highly respected physician who has dedicated his adult life to treating a high-risk, underserved population in rural Georgia.”

ICE also disputes the claims. However, the Department of Justice has opened a criminal investigation into the accusations. The Department of Homeland Security’s inspector general is also investigating.