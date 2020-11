News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Police notify the community of a level 2 sex offender who recently had a change of address.

The Yuma Police Department says 58 year-old Thomas Paddock now lives at S. 4th Avenue and W. 3rd Street in Yuma.

He is 5 feet and 10 inches tall, weighs 224 pounds, has gray hair, and hazel eyes.

On April 26, 2011, Paddock pled guilty to sexual exploitation of a minor.

He is a level 2 sex offender with a medium risk to re-offend.