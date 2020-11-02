Armed human smuggler arrested at Highway 111 checkpoint

News

CBP agents say they also found drugs in the vehicle.

NILAND, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Border Patrol agents arrested an armed smuggler over the weekend as he attempted to smuggle an undocumented immigrant.

The El Centro Sector agents say the man approached the Highway 111 checkpoint in a blue Toyota Avalon last Friday.

During the immigration inspection, agents asked the driver for permission to inspect the trunk of his vehicle. That's when agents found the undocumented immigrant lying down inside the trunk.

A further inspection of the vehicle also led agents to find a gun with two magazines containing 13 rounds and a suppressor inside the vehicle's glove box.

They also found marijuana and other drug paraphernalia in the car.

The 38-year-old driver was arrested and the undocumented immigrant was taken to the station for further processing.

The total weight of the marijuana was approximately 1.4 pounds, with an estimated value of $5,600.