Yuma man arrested for fatal crash appears in court

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The 27-year-old man allegedly responsible for a fatal crash was in court on Friday.

Alexander Ray is facing six felonies and four misdemeanors.

The six felony charges include:

second-degree murder,

child abuse,

aggravated driving under the influence of any drug with a minor present,

aggravated driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor with a minor present,

aggravated driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor while having blood alcohol concentration of 0.8 or more with a minor present,

and endangerment.

Ray is being held on a $500,000 bond.

The Yuma Police Department said 29-year-old Ruben Orozco Gonzalez was killed at the scene when Alexander Ray blew through a stop sign at a high speed.

The crash happened on Friday, March 22, just before 1 a.m.

Yuma police said Ray ran the stop sign on County 16th Street and South Avenue 3E and crashed with Gonzalez.

Gonzalez was ejected from his vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

Ray had to be extracted from his vehicle and was taken to Yuma Regional Medical Center.

Yuma police said just before the crash, Ray had a child in the car with him but was dropped off with a relative.

Ray will be back in court on May 26 for a preliminary hearing.