Price Elementary School celebrates Career Week

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Local students got a chance to learn about the careers of weather forecasters and news reporters on Friday.

All week long, Price Elementary School, located on Yuma Proving Ground, celebrated career week.

The school hosted different professionals to come and speak with students about their careers, including law enforcement, biologists, and our very own KYMA team.

The students dressed up in their dream uniforms such as doctors, veterinarians, and football players.

"They decide what career they want to research, what they think they want to be when they grow up, but then as they start getting exposed to different careers through career week, they change that, and they get super excited to learn about that new career, and you can see the difference it makes in their lives'" said Diana Salazar, Price Elementary School Teacher.

After the presentation, students walked down the red carpet they coined "The Road to Success."

The students also gifted the KYMA team with a thoughtful thank-you poster.