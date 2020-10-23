Skip to Content
YCSO: Burglary suspect arrested

YCSO

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A man has been found and arrested for allegedly taking several firearms from a residence in Yuma.

The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) says 34-year-old Joshua Fertig entered a home last Sunday in the 10500 block of S. Emerald Avenue in Yuma and took several firearms.

Fertig was arrested on Thursday around 3:50 p.m. in the 3500 block of S. Avenue B.

He faces two counts of burglary, one count of criminal trespass, and one count of theft.

