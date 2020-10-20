YCSO need help locating alleged burglary suspect

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) needs the community's help in locating a man who allegedly took firearms from a home over the weekend.

The incident happened at the 10500 block of S. Emerald Avenue in Yuma.

YCSO said Joshua Fertig, 34, entered the home and took several firearms. He was last seen driving in a gray Mazda RX8.

The Sheriff’s Office advises the public not to approach Fertig as he may be armed.

Anyone with information regarding this incident, or if you observe Fertig, please contact the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office at (928) 783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous.