Yuma man charged with attempted murder

Jacob Allen accused of shooting near Madison Avenue in September

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A 20-year-old Yuma man now faces charges of attempted murder in connection to a shooting near Madison Avenue last month.

A judge formally charged Jacob Allen will six counts of attempted first-degree murder.

Police say Allen fired of a number of shots at a home on September 23. No one got hurt.

Officer also say Allen was also the prime suspect in a pair of convenience store robberies committed just hours after the shooting. He was already in custody for the hold-ups when charged in connection with the shooting.

Prosecutors will not pursue those robbery charges. The judge dropped them.

Allen remains behind bars on a $500,000 cash-only bond. He returns to court on October 20. KYMA.com, News 11, and CBS 13 will continue to monitor his case and bring you new details as they develop