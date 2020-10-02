Yuma man charged with attempted murder
Jacob Allen accused of shooting near Madison Avenue in September
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A 20-year-old Yuma man now faces charges of attempted murder in connection to a shooting near Madison Avenue last month.
A judge formally charged Jacob Allen will six counts of attempted first-degree murder.
Police say Allen fired of a number of shots at a home on September 23. No one got hurt.
Officer also say Allen was also the prime suspect in a pair of convenience store robberies committed just hours after the shooting. He was already in custody for the hold-ups when charged in connection with the shooting.
Prosecutors will not pursue those robbery charges. The judge dropped them.
Allen remains behind bars on a $500,000 cash-only bond. He returns to court on October 20. KYMA.com, News 11, and CBS 13 will continue to monitor his case and bring you new details as they develop
