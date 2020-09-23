Police investigate shots fired in Yuma

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Police responded to a report of shots fired in Yuma on early Wednesday morning.

The Yuma Police Department received the call around 12 a.m. in the 600 block of South Madison Avenue.

No injuries were reported.

A description of the subject was not immediately available.

The Yuma Police Department encourages anyone with any information about this incident to please call the Yuma Police Department at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.