Murder suspect arrested after police chase

Investigators say suspect was involved in a deadly weekend shooting

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department (YPD) says it has a suspect in custody in connection with a deadly weekend shooting, but officers had to chase him down to make the arrest.

YPD says officers were on the lookout for 24-year-old Izak Lucero when they spotted him around 8:30 Wednesday night along 41st Avenue. Officers say Lucero initially pulled over, but then he sped off. Police say after a brief chase, they did take him into custody.

YPD says Lucero was wanted in connection with a deadly shooting Saturday morning at the Yuma Econo Lodge. 21-year-old Luis Delgadillo died in that incident.

Lucero remains in the Yuma County Jail on multiple felony charges including murder. He faces a judge Thursday afternoon at one. News 11's Crystal Jimenez is following this developing story and will bring you an update today on News 11's Early Edition.