Skip to Content
News
By
Published 12:46 pm

YPD identify man killed in Saturday shooting

MGN_1280x720_00303B00-YRMQG
MGN

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)-Police identify the man that was shot and killed over the weekend at Econo Lodge Inn & Suites.

The Yuma Police Department identifies the deceased victim as 21-year-old Luis Delgadillo.

On Saturday, August 22, police arrived at the scene of a homicide where it found Delgadillo with multiple bullet wounds. Police say he was pronounced dead at the scene.

[RELATED STORY: Violent weekend in Yuma leaves three people dead]

They say they also found a second man with a single gunshot wound.

Paramedics took him to Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) where he remains in serious condition.

This case is still under investigation. 

The Yuma Police Department encourages anyone with any information about this case to please contact the Yuma Police Department at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.

Crime / Top Stories / Yuma County

Sumiko Keil

Sumiko Keil has served as the Digital Content Producer since March 2019.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply