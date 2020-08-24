YPD identify man killed in Saturday shooting

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)-Police identify the man that was shot and killed over the weekend at Econo Lodge Inn & Suites.

The Yuma Police Department identifies the deceased victim as 21-year-old Luis Delgadillo.

On Saturday, August 22, police arrived at the scene of a homicide where it found Delgadillo with multiple bullet wounds. Police say he was pronounced dead at the scene.

They say they also found a second man with a single gunshot wound.

Paramedics took him to Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) where he remains in serious condition.

This case is still under investigation.

The Yuma Police Department encourages anyone with any information about this case to please contact the Yuma Police Department at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.