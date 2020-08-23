Crime

Police and deputies investigating two separate shootings

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A violent weekend in Yuma leaves three people dead in two different shootings. A fourth person survived, but is hospitalized in serious condition.

It started with a tragic discovery Friday afternoon. Yuma County sheriff's deputies found a man and a woman dead in a home on Magnolia Avenue during a welfare check. Both died from gunshot wounds.

Deputies have not yet released their names.

They do ask anyone with information on this case to call the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) at 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous. You can also submit a tip on the YCSO website.

Yuma police are also investigating a shooting death. The Yuma Police Department (YPD) got a reports of shots fired in the 2100 block of 4th Avenue just before 11 Saturday morning.

Officers say they arrived to find one man with multiple bullet wounds. They pronounced him dead at the scene. They say they also found a second man with a single gunshot wound. Paramedics took him to Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) where he remains in serious condition.

YPD has not released the name of either victim. It says it has no suspect information available at this time.

Investigators urge anyone with any information about this case to please contact the Yuma Police Department at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.