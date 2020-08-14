Trump holds campaign at Yuma International Airport on Tuesday

News

The event is opened to the public

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)-President Donald Trump will be in Yuma on Tuesday, August 18, to deliver remarks on Joe Biden's failures on immigration and border security.

Trump is scheduled to speak at the Joe Foss Hangar at the Yuma International Airport located at 2191 E 32 St. at 1 p.m.

This event is opened to the public. To register for this event, click here.

President Trump was just in Yuma on June 23 to see the 200th-mile completion of the border wall. He also participated in a round table briefing on border security with officials from Customs and Border Protection.

Stay with News 11, 13 On Your Side, for the latest updates on Trump's visit.