President Trump expected to return to Yuma next week

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)-President Donald Trump returns to Yuma on Tuesday.

Officials with the Arizona Republican Party confirmed with Arizona's Family the president's visit to Arizona.

Sources say the Arizona GOP did not provide other details on Trump's visit, so it's unclear if it's a campaign event for his re-election bid or official White House Business.

President Trump was just in Yuma on June 23.

Trump's visit to Yuma was to see the 200th-mile completion of the border wall. He also participated in a roundtable briefing on border security with officials from Customs and Border Protection.

After his trip to Yuma, he stopped in Phoenix to speak at a "Students for Trump" campaign rally at a north Phoenix church.

