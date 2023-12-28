Yuma Holiday Heroes Blood Drive encouraging blood donations

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Today is the first day of our Yuma Holiday Heroes Blood Drive.

We're helping Vitalant collect blood for those who need it most especially this time of year.

Christmas through New Year’s Day are the lowest 10 days of the year for blood donations.

Vitalant said patients require more transfusions in January than any other month of the year making this blood drive even more important.

“It is our most critical blood drive of the year because it falls during the lowest 10 days of the year for blood donations so we’re so grateful that Yuma has come out in full force to help us build blood supply,” said Sue Thew, Vitalant Communications Manager.

The Holiday Heroes Blood Drive will help save Arizona kids like 7-year-old Braden, who was diagnosed with leukemia.

“When Braden was five, and this was may of 2022, he was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia which is a cancer of the blood,” said Jamie and Braden Kasten, blood recipient.

Braden and his family say they're so thankful for all the heroes who donated blood and played a vital part in helping him beat leukemia.

“He had to do about six months of in-patient chemotherapy treatment at Phoenix Children’s Hospital and while he was there, he needed about 30 units of blood and basically that blood gave him the strength to get through the chemotherapy treatments and beat the cancer,” said Jamie.

Braden is also very thankful today.

Now, Yuma blood donors can help provide lifesaving transfusions for Arizona patients during the most critical days for the blood supply.

You can help save lives by donating blood Thursday, Dec. 28 through Saturday, Dec. 30 at Yuma Palms Mall near Five Below.

Go to vitalant.org/yuma-holiday-heroes-blood-drive to see the times and register for an appointment.