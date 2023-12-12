News 11 presents Yuma Holiday Heroes Blood Mobile

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Join News 11 for the Yuma Holiday Heroes - Blood Mobile from December 28-30.

We are partnering with Vitalant to help collect blood at a time when people need it most.

So many locals have been helped by these blood donations.

Your chance to donate is from Thursday, December 28 through Saturday, December 30.

We will be at the Yuma Palms Mall right in front of “Five Below.”

For times and to sign up, go to vitalant.org/yuma-holiday-heroes-blood-drive.