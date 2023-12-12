Skip to Content
Yuma County

News 11 presents Yuma Holiday Heroes Blood Mobile

KYMA
By
today at 1:32 PM
Published 3:18 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Join News 11 for the Yuma Holiday Heroes - Blood Mobile from December 28-30.

We are partnering with Vitalant to help collect blood at a time when people need it most.

So many locals have been helped by these blood donations.

Your chance to donate is from Thursday, December 28 through Saturday, December 30. 

We will be at the Yuma Palms Mall right in front of “Five Below.”

For times and to sign up, go to vitalant.org/yuma-holiday-heroes-blood-drive.

Article Topic Follows: Yuma County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Faith Rodriquez

Faith Rodriquez is a digital content director who joined in 2022.

If you any story ideas then you can contact her at:
faith.rodriquez@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content