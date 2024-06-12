Skip to Content
Consumer

Consumer Price Index shows no increase in May

By ,
today at 8:41 AM
Published 9:14 AM

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The Consumer Price Index (CPI) remains unchanged in the month of May.

According to Wednesday's Labor Department report, the CPI held flat after rising 0.3% in April, but is up by 3.3% from a year ago.

The core CPI, excluding food and energy prices, increased, going up by 0.2% last month and 3.4% from a year earlier.

Experts say the report may be an indicator that inflation is normalizing.

On a monthly basis, inflation was at 0.0%, the lowest its been since July 2022.

Still, the Federal Reserve is expected to announce later Tuesday that, for now, rates will remain unchanged at the levels they've been at for approximately a year.

Article Topic Follows: Consumer

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content