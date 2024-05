(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Inflation eased a bit last month across the United States, giving consumers a slight relief.

The new Consumer Price Index (CPI) showed an increase of 0.3% in March. That's slightly below the Dow Jones estimate of 0.4%. However, inflation is still up 3.4% from a year ago.

Retail sales remain sluggish, while electronics and appliances saw a 1.5% increase.

The core 12-month inflation was the lowest since April of 2021.