Orange juice prices on the rise

today at 8:00 AM
(CNN, KYMA/KECY) - Orange juice prices are on the rise. Prices have been going up for years, and while costs are stabilizing among other foods, the citrus industry is still having trouble.

Issues have included disease and effects from Hurricane Ian that impacted Florida a couple years ago.

The state's orange production is expected to improve, but real change will take time.

The Department of Agriculture's April forecast predicted a harvest of 18.8 million boxes this season.

While the outlook was more optimistic in the initial October estimate, it's still 19% higher than last season. However, inventory is still too low.

Juice inventories in the U.S. were down 13% at the beginning of the season.

The current Florida orange harvest probably isn't enough to offset the losses.

Article Topic Follows: Consumer

Dillon Fuhrman

Samantha Byrd

