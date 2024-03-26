McDonald’s to sell Krispy Kreme donuts at their restaurants

(CNN, KYMA/KECY) - Krispy Kreme donuts are coming to McDonald's as three types of donuts will go on sale at McDonald's restaurants starting later this year.

They're original glazed, chocolate iced with sprinkles, and chocolate iced “kreme” filled.

The addition of a Krispy Kreme donut to the McDonald’s customer’s breakfast order started as a test at 160 restaurants in Kentucky. A phased rollout begins later this year.

The donuts will be available nationwide at participating restaurants by the end of 2026.

They can be bought individually or in a pack of six, starting at breakfast. They'll continue selling until they run out.

This isn't the first time such competitors have teamed up. Wendy’s, for example, brought in Cinnabon to its breakfast lineup earlier this year.