Gun and ammo sales soar ahead of U.S. election

LAS VEGAS (KYMA, KECY, CNN)- Gun shops in the United States are seeing sales soar during this Election season, with shop owners in Las Vegas saying their shelves are being wiped out.

According to KVVU in Las Vegas, one shop owner said his sales were up about a thousand percent compared to last year.

"That's when Covid started hitting, it was over then. Then last month, it's been through the roof." said Dallas Greene, from Gun Shop Las Vegas.

People are buying more than one gun at a time. Surrounding shops say their shelves were full Monday morning, and now are empty

"Some people came in a few days ago and they came just to get one gun, but they left with three. Another family came in, he bought two guns, brought his dad back and they bought 15 guns. So luckily we had them."

"This year's been a little different than any other year." said Jared Templin of Controlled Pair Munitions.

The owners say there have been a lot of first time buyers as well, and conceal carry classes and permits have skyrocketed at the same time.

NEITHER GUN SHOP IS TAKING ANY EXTRA PRECAUTIONS ON ELECTION DAY.