TikTok creators files lawsuit against U.S. government

today at 6:51 AM
(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - TikTok creators filed a lawsuit on Tuesday against the United States government.

Eight creators want to block the recently passed law that could ban the social media app in the United States.

The group believes the divestiture law violates the First Amendment. Currently, the law states ByteDance, owner of TikTok, has nine months to find a buyer.

An attorney representing the lawsuit says that "undermines the nation's founding principles and free marketplace of ideas."

TikTok filed its own lawsuit against the federal government last week, invoking free speech.

Congress passed TikTok legislation and President Biden signed it into law last month. Critics believe the Chinese-owned app poses a national security threat, including data-collection.

At least one creator and supporter says the app provides income.

