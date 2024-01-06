(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Saturday marks the third anniversary of the attack on the U.S. Capitol.

It has been three years since a large crowd of right-wing supporters of former President Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol.

Since then, federal prosecutors have found hundreds of those involved guilty on charges ranging from unlawful picketing to inciting conspiracy, ad nearly 750 have been sentenced with terms ranging from a few days of confinement to 22 years in prison

Former President Trump has pleaded not guilty in the election interference trial set to begin as soon as march, and as hundreds of rioters remain at large, there are just two years left for prosecutors to bring charges before the statute of limitations expires.