Yuma County

Non-profit organization to host take over at Baskin Robbins

today at 2:31 PM
Published 4:39 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A non-profit is taking over a local ice cream shop to help local kids.

The Arizona Children's Association (AZCA) is hosting "A Scoop Forward" at Baskin Robbins of Yuma on Wednesday, May 15, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Local celebrities will be serving you ice cream.

The fundraiser will help sponsor summer activities for local kids.

"We are having summer camps; we are having expenses for the kids. Of course, our grant doesn't generate for club fees, soccer gear for flag football gear or whatever sport is performing in the summer so those proceeds will be benefiting those children," said Emilia Cortez, AZCA West Region Development Director.

Baskin Robbins Ice Cream is located on South Frontage Road near Fortuna Road in the Foothills.

