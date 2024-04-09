Skip to Content
Special counsel urges Supreme Court to reject Trump’s presidential immunity claim

By ,
today at 6:53 AM
Published 7:01 AM

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Special counsel Jack Smith urges Supreme Court to reject former Presidential Donald Trump's presidential immunity claim.

The special counsel laid out a 66-page filing, featuring a series of arguments taking aim at Trump's claim that a president is immune from criminal prosecution.

Smith argued that there are no presidential powers that would entitle Trump to immunity.

He also said that Trump, "suggests that unless a criminal statute expressly names the president, the statute does not apply."

His filing comes just a few weeks before the Supreme Court is set to hear oral arguments about Trump's immunity argument on April 25.

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

