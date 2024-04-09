Special counsel urges Supreme Court to reject Trump’s presidential immunity claim

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Special counsel Jack Smith urges Supreme Court to reject former Presidential Donald Trump's presidential immunity claim.

The special counsel laid out a 66-page filing, featuring a series of arguments taking aim at Trump's claim that a president is immune from criminal prosecution.

Smith argued that there are no presidential powers that would entitle Trump to immunity.

He also said that Trump, "suggests that unless a criminal statute expressly names the president, the statute does not apply."

His filing comes just a few weeks before the Supreme Court is set to hear oral arguments about Trump's immunity argument on April 25.