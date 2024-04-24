President Biden signs national security supplemental bill

WASHINGTON (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - President Joe Biden added his signature to an aid package that will provide money for Ukraine and other allies on Wednesday.

The $95 billion aid package was approved overwhelmingly by the Senate on Tuesday after it cleared a major hurdle in the House.

In addition to Ukraine, the bill provides support for Israel, humanitarian assistance for Gaza as well as money for the Indo-Pacific region.

"Good day for America to good day for Europe, it's a good day for world peace through. This is consequential. I just signed into law the national security package that was passed on House Representatives this weekend and by the Senate yesterday It's going to make America safer. It's gonna make the world safer. And it continues America's leadership in the world and everyone knows gives vital support to America's partners. And so they can defend themselves against threats to their sovereignty. And the lives and freedom of their citizens. And it's an investment in our own security. Because when our allies are stronger, I want to make this point again and again. When our allies are stronger. We are stronger.

Now we need to move fast and we are over two years Russia has been responsible for a brutal campaign against Ukraine. They've killed 10s of 1000s Ukrainians bombed hospitals deliberately picked them out bombed hospitals, kindergartens, grain silos, tried to plunge Ukraine into a cold and dark winter by striking their power grid. Ukraine's have fog the cranes and fought back, defending their country and the families, extraordinary courage. Many of you have been there with me many times. It's amazing what they do, I mean it's amazing against such a larger military. Ukraine has regained over half the territory Russia took from him and his invasion, And they want important victories against Russia's navy. But make no mistake about They're a fighting force with the will and the skill to win the will and the skill to win for months While MAGA Republicans are blocking aid, Ukraine has been running out of artillery shells and ammunition. Meanwhile Putin's friends, keep giving them to keeping them well supplied to ran send them drones, North Korea ascent of ballistic missiles and artillery shells, China is providing components and know how to boost Russia's defense production, with all the support. Russia has ramped up his air strikes against Ukrainian cities, and critical infrastructure, rained down munitions on you brave Ukrainians defending their homeland. And now, America, you're gonna send Ukraine the supplies they need to keep them in the fight.

The United States is not acting alone to state the obvious our allies in Europe and around the world who are constantly been asking me are we going to step up we're not going to walk away are how many and some of your better these international meetings are very concerned had we failed to step up. Lord only knows what would happen in the cohesion and NATO. Were also said they're also sending significant help to Ukraine. We're all standing together against this brutal dictator. as I've argued for months. This is directly in the United States national security interest. Putin tribe triumphs in Ukraine. The next move of Russian forces could very well be a direct attack on a NATO ally. and you all know full well that invoking Article Five North Atlantic Treaty would be the first thing that comes to mind, which declares an attack on one is an attack on all If Putin attacks a NATO ally like he's attacking Ukraine today. We'd have no choice but to come to their aid. Just like our NATO allies can go our lay our aid after the September 11 attacks. That's why we're supporting and surgery support now to Ukraine, to stop Putin from drawing the United States in the war in Europe and in the future.

You know, Putin started this war, believing he could easily break the will of the people of Ukraine. When that failed, he changed his strategy and I think we breakthrough we'll have NATO break the will of the United States break our will always failed again. America stands with our friends, we stand up against dictators. We bow to no one to know. Certainly not Vladimir Putin. Look, this bill also includes vital support for Israel. Just 10 days ago, we saw around launch over 100 missiles and drones and Israel Because of them and other allies across the country world including from the region. None no serious damage occurred. An unprecedented attack the following years of Iran supporting Hezbollah, Hamas and proxies or own their own attack on Israel. They fund these guys. My commitment to Israel, I want to make clear again as ironclad the security of Israel is critical and will always make sure that Israel has what it needs to defend itself against Iran and terrorists that supports With this a the United States can help replenish Israel's air defense and provide other critical events so Iran can never carry out the destruction and attendant was attacked 10 days ago. But at the same time, this bill significantly significantly increases humanitarian assistance we're sending to the innocent people of Gaza who are suffering badly.

You know, just this year I proposed and negotiated and agreed to the strongest border security bill this country has ever seen. It should have been included in this bill. And I'm determined to get it done for the American people."

President Joe Biden