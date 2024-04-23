Skip to Content
National Politics

Senate to take up TikTok ban as company says it’ll sue

By , ,
today at 5:46 AM
Published 5:50 AM

(CNN, KYMA/KECY) - The Senate is taking up a bill that bans TikTok Tuesday and a TikTok executive is vowing legal action if the U.S. bans the social media platform as expected.

The bill would give its Chinese parent company, ByteDance, 270 days to sell the app. Otherwise, it would keep TikTok out of U.S. app stores.

The Senate is expected to pass the legislation as early as Wednesday. It also includes aid for Israel, Taiwan and Ukraine.

Legal experts say TikTok could argue in court that a ban would hurt free speech.

They say an intent to protect national security might not matter if the outcome affects first amendment rights.

Article Topic Follows: National Politics

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newsource

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Author Profile Photo

Samantha Byrd

Samantha Byrd joined the KYMA team in February 2022 and is the morning anchor/producer for News 11 and Fox 9.

You can reach out to her with story ideas at sammy.byrd@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content