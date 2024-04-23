Senate to take up TikTok ban as company says it’ll sue

(CNN, KYMA/KECY) - The Senate is taking up a bill that bans TikTok Tuesday and a TikTok executive is vowing legal action if the U.S. bans the social media platform as expected.

The bill would give its Chinese parent company, ByteDance, 270 days to sell the app. Otherwise, it would keep TikTok out of U.S. app stores.

The Senate is expected to pass the legislation as early as Wednesday. It also includes aid for Israel, Taiwan and Ukraine.

Legal experts say TikTok could argue in court that a ban would hurt free speech.

They say an intent to protect national security might not matter if the outcome affects first amendment rights.