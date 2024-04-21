Oklahoma senator on Ukraine aid and potential speaker oust

WASHINGTON (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Rep. Tom Cole (R-OK) spoke with Face the Nation moderator Margaret Brennan Sunday morning about aid to Ukraine. Rep. Cole said he was, "pretty proud of the speaker."

"First of all, the Senate only passed the bill 65 days ago. And it's not like the speaker didn't have other things to do. He had to get all the appropriations done, had to do. And well again, the administration waited a while, the Senate took a while and we had other business underway, but it got done, got done in a bipartisan way. He showed incredible leadership. And frankly, he gave us a rule that is the structure in which we considered all these different matters where every single member got to vote the way they wanted to on every single issue." Rep. Tom Cole (R-OK)

During the interview, Brennan and Cole talked about the potential ousting of House Speaker Mike Johnson, with Cole saying:

"I think it's a relatively small number of Republican members frankly, just as it was in McCarthy's case, there were only eight people. But the point is, I don't think there's unified democratic support...I think both sides have now seen how dangerous this is how irresponsible it is. And quite frankly, I think it's unlikely that the Democrats who supported Ukraine, not as many supported Israel as we would have liked, but they did support Ukraine. I think they're unlikely to remove the speaker over that. Although to be fair, they removed McCarthy after he did what he asked them to do, which was [to] keep the government funded. But again, I don't think that's gonna happen in this case. But if somebody wants to do it, it's within the rules and they can take their shot."

