U.S. House of Representatives vote to remove Kevin McCarthy from his speakership

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The United States House of Representatives voted Tuesday to remove Kevin McCarthy from his speakership in a 216-210 vote.

Florida Representative Matt Gaetz filed a "motion to vacate" on Monday, but McCarthy's allies forced a vote to try to kill Gaetz's efforts.

However, that move failed Tuesday afternoon with nearly a dozen Republicans joining all House Democrats to keep the issue alive.

The House held a debate whether to out McCarthy before the votes.

This is the first time in U.S. history that a Speaker of the House has ever been voted out of office.