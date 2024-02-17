VP Kamala Harris meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Germany

MUNICH, Germ. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Vice President Kamala Harris met with the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for bilateral talks on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference Saturday.

Harris emphasized the Biden administration's ongoing efforts to support the Ukraine as Russia continues its brutal war in the country, including work to ensure passage of a national security supplemental funding bill.

The vice president also underscored her praise for President Zelenskyy's resolve and successes, with comments on the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, saying it is a reminder of why support for Ukraine is so important.