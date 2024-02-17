Skip to Content
VP Kamala Harris meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Germany

By ,
today at 10:53 AM
Published 11:04 AM

MUNICH, Germ. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Vice President Kamala Harris met with the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for bilateral talks on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference Saturday.

Harris emphasized the Biden administration's ongoing efforts to support the Ukraine as Russia continues its brutal war in the country, including work to ensure passage of a national security supplemental funding bill.

The vice president also underscored her praise for President Zelenskyy's resolve and successes, with comments on the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, saying it is a reminder of why support for Ukraine is so important.

"Alexei Navalny has been a brave leader who stood up against corruption and autocracy, and he stood up for the truth. The reports of his death are further proof of Putin's brutality. It reminds us why our support for Ukraine is so important. Because Ukraine is fighting back he wrote clear against Putin's continued brutality."

Kamala Harris, Vice President of the United States of America
Dillon Fuhrman

