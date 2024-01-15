Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin discharged from hospital

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin is out of the hospital following a two-week stay. Austin was released Monday and will continue his recovery at home.

He was admitted to Walter Reed on January 1 due to complications following prostrate cancer treatment. Austin is facing criticism for keeping his medical condition a secret from the White House and other top national security officials.

In a statement from Walter Reed, two doctors said Austin "progressed well" and that "his strength is rebounding."

Secretary Austin plans to continue working from home for the time being.

Austin also released a statement Monday, thanking the doctors and staff who oversaw his "excellent" care during his two-week hospital stay.

The secretary is expected to make a full recovery.