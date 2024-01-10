Skip to Content
House Armed Services Committee to inquire Sec. Austin’s failure to disclose hospitalization

January 10, 2024 9:27 AM
(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - House Armed Services Committee Chairman Mike Rogers announced a formal inquiry Tuesday into Secretary Lloyd Austin's failure to disclose his hospitalization.

The Defense Department took three days to inform the White House and key Pentagon officials about Austin's hospitalization for complications following a minimally invasive procedure to treat and cure prostate cancer.

Rogers, in a letter to Austin, said he wants the Pentagon to provide details about any medical sedation or general anesthesia the defense secretary received, in addition to any instructions not to inform people about his hospitalization and any official acts he performed during that period.

Rogers is also asking Deputy Secretary Kathleen Hicks and Austin's chief of staff for specific details about what they knew and when, as well as their actions during that time.

Austin remained in the hospital, as of Tuesday.

