Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin hospitalized on New Year’s Day

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin was hospitalized at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on New Year's Day.

According to Pentagon officials, Austin was admitted after experiencing complications from a recent elective medical procedure and even spent four days in the intensive care unit (ICU).

The Pentagon did not disclose what the procedure was or when it was performed, but said the Defense Secretary resumed his full duties on Friday evening.

According to two senior administration officials, Austin also remained hospitalized Friday evening, and it was unclear when he would be released.

When asked why the secretary's hospitalization was not immediately announced, Pentagon officials said it was "an evolving situation in which we had to consider a number of factors."