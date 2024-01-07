New details emerge about Secretary Lloyd Austin’s health

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - New details have emerged surrounding Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin's medical issues.

According to Pentagon officials, Austin underwent an elective medical procedure at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on December 22 and returned home the following day.

On the evening of January 1, he was readmitted to the medical center due to severe pain and placed in the intensive care unit (ICU), but it wasn't until January 4 that his Deputy Secretary, the National Security Council and President Biden were notified of Austin's hospitalization.

A statement released on Sunday by the Pentagon confirms that Austin remains at Walter Reed, but is recovering well and in good spirits, although not disclosing the exact details of the procedure, citing privacy reasons.

The Pentagon says that Austin resumed his full duties on Friday evening, and spoke to President Biden on Saturday.

There is no word on when Austin will be released from the hospital.