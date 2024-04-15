Local leaders react to Councilmember Gary Knight’s passing

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Leaders for the City of Yuma are sharing their reaction to Yuma City Councilmember Gary Knight's passing.

Knight was at Banner University Medical Center in Phoenix, where he underwent surgery after experiencing a stroke on Wednesday, April 10.

Following Knight's passing, Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls issued a statement Sunday night saying:

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of Councilmember Knight and extend our most heartfelt condolences to his family. It was an honor to serve alongside Gary Knight, and he will be remembered for his tenacious dedication to improving our community for all Yumans."

Danyelle Burke North will have more reaction from city leaders later this evening.